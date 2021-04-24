Aizawl To Get Railways In Two Years

Mizoram capital Aizawl will soon be on the railway map in the next two years. The foundation stone of the Sairang-Bairabi broad gauge line was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2014.

As per a PTI report, construction of the 51.38 km long stretch of the broad gauge railway line between Sairang and Bairabi on the Mizoram-Assam border is expected to be completed by December 2023. Sairang is about 20 km from Aizawl.

A Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) official said on Friday to PTI that the rail work is in underway and almost all tenders have been finalised.

He said that 89.55 per cent of earthwork, 37 per cent of major bridges and about 73.26 per cent of minor bridges have been completed. While, twenty one per cent of the construction of cut and cover tunnels has also been completed, he said.

There are 32 tunnels (12.67 km total length), 16 cut and cover tunnels (2.58 km total length) along the 51.38 km long stretch of the broad gauge railway line, which traverses through Thingdawl and Tlangnuam Blocks of Kolasib district and Aizawl district. There are 55 major bridges of which six are tall bridges having a height of more than 70 m (the tallest being 101.4 m), 87 minor bridges, five road overbridges and eight road underbridges, PTI reported.