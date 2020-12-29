Ajanta Neog, Rajdeep Gowala Join BJP

By Pratidin Bureau
BJP Joining
113

Former Congress leaders Ajanta Neog and Rajdeep Gowala joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday at its party head office in Hengrabari. Former BPF MLA Bolendra Mushahary also joined the saffron party in the presence of its President Ranjit Dass and Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Ajanta Neog has been provided with the responsibility of state executive.

Joining the party, Neog said, “I thanked those who supported me mentally to join BJP. I always served the people selflessly and today also joined the party without any expectation. I am feeling like a new daughter-in-law in this party. The party has a future.”

She further urged everyone’s wishes and that she will serve the people by being in the party without any expectation.

On the other hand, Rajdeep Gowala said that the BJP’s work has attracted him to join the party.

Bolendra Mushahary while joining the party said that he has not joined the party to become an MLA, rather he would serve the people keeping in mind the vision of the party.

