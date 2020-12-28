Ajanta Neog, Rajdeep Gowala to Join BJP Tomorrow

Former Congress leaders Ajanta Neog and Rajdeep Gowala will join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday at the party head office in Hengrabari.

Confirming the joining of the two leaders, Convener of BJP state media cell, Dhrubajyoti Morol said that the joining ceremony will be held in the presence of state party President Ranjit Dass.

Notably, Ajanta Neog confirmed her joining in the saffron party during the union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Guwahati on December 26.

Meanwhile, the Congress expelled Neog from the party on Friday from its primary membership allegedly for involving in the anti-party activities.

On the other hand, Rajdeep Gowala will also join the saffron party tomorrow along with Neog.