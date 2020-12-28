Ajanta Neog, Rajdeep Gowala to Join BJP Tomorrow

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Ajanta Neog
1

Former Congress leaders Ajanta Neog and Rajdeep Gowala will join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday at the party head office in Hengrabari.

Confirming the joining of the two leaders, Convener of BJP state media cell, Dhrubajyoti Morol said that the joining ceremony will be held in the presence of state party President Ranjit Dass.

Notably, Ajanta Neog confirmed her joining in the saffron party during the union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Guwahati on December 26.

Related News

Assam Repealing Bill will be Implemented: Himanta

Assam: 3 Dacoits Arrested By Police

Cash for Job Scam: Dr. Ajanta Hazarika Surrenders

Assam: Oppositions Demand CBI Inquiry into SI Scam

Meanwhile, the Congress expelled Neog from the party on Friday from its primary membership allegedly for involving in the anti-party activities.

On the other hand, Rajdeep Gowala will also join the saffron party tomorrow along with Neog.

You might also like
National

Three found dead in Delhi’s apartment

Sports

Gautam Gambhir Criticises BCCI

Top Stories

Tendulkar Donates Medical Equipments To Karimganj Hospital

World

ISIS Chief Baghdadi killed

Sports

Hobart International: Sania Mirza enters women’s doubles semifinals

Sports

Asian Games Update : Day 5 Review

Comments
Loading...