Ajanta Neog To Quit Congress And Join BJP

In a major development, Assam Congress minister Ajanta Neog will quit the party and will most likely join the Bharatiya Janata Party by the end of this year.

As per initial reports, the Golaghat MLA had visited Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to discuss her induction in BJP.

Reportedly, the decision in connection to her joining would be finalized and declared after the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah is supposed to visit the state on December 26.

Neog held the position of Minister for the Public Works Department (Roads & Building, NH), Urban Development & Housing during former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi’s tenure. She entered active politics and was a part of Congress since 2001.

Reasons for her quitting the party is yet to be revealed. Rumours of her quitting Congress has been surfacing on various media outlets since last few months.