Ajay Devgn To Feature On Popular Discovery Show “Into The Wild With Bear Grylls”

By Pratidin Bureau

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has come on board to feature on an episode of Discovery”s adventure show “Into The Wild With Bear Grylls”, said a statement by the makers of the show on Sunday.

The 52 year old Bollywood actor will soon film the episode in Maldives with host and ace adventurer Bear Grylls.

In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi featured in an episode of “Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and PM Modi”, stated a report from PTI.

Previously, superstars Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth have also accompanied Grylls on his wild adventures in the show.

The show will be premiered first on discovery+ app.

