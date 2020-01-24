Ajit Agarkar applies for national selector’s post

With national selector MSK Pasad completing his tenure, many retired players including former India all-rounder Ajit Agarkar have applied for the job.

Agarkar confirmed that he had applied for the post and is a frontrunner to replace Prasad in whose tenure India reached the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup and the finals of Champions Trophy in 2017.

BCCI kept January 24 as the last date to receive an application and it already has some high profile names coming into the fray with Chetan Sharma, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Nayan Mongia, and Rajesh Chauhan having applied for the national selection panel already.

Agarkar has played 26 Tests, 191 ODIs and 2 T20Is for India and if shortlisted he will be interview by yet to be formed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

More of a bowling all-rounder Agargar boasts to his name 349 international wickets across formats while he amassing 1855 international runs.

“Ajit entering the fray is an interesting development. He is someone who would have put in a lot of thought before applying. If anyone thought that Siva’s nomination as a chairman of selectors is a given will now think again. It will be very interesting to see who all are short-listed,” a senior BCCI official told.