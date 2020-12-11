Ajit Bhuyan, Pabindra Deka Raises Voice Against CAA

Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Bhuyan raised his voice against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Friday on its first year after it was placed in the Parliament on December 11, 2019.

Reacting on CAA, Bhuyan said government has insulted the CAA protesters. Beside BJP, all other political parties are against CAA.

He said that the previous movements were not successful as there were no strong protestors.

On the other hand MLA Pabindra Deka also announced that the movement against CAA should be revived again, where he urged all the indigenous people of the state to stand united against the CAA movement.

He further said that AGP would not be allowed to join this year’s CAA protest.