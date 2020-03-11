Ajit Bhuyan won’t accept AIUDF’s support: Himanta

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Ajit Kumar Bhuyan will not accept the support of Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF.

“I am sure that Ajit Bhuyan will not accept the support of AIUDF. And if he accepts the support of AIUDF, then it will be clear that the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act were backed by Ajmal-led AIUDF,” said Himanta.

On the other hand, speaking on the BJP’s candidate for the Rajya Sabha election, the minister said that the party leaders will announce the name within a few hours.