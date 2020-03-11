Ajit Bhuyan won’t accept AIUDF’s support: Himanta

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Ajit Bhuyan won’t accept AIUDF’s support: Himanta
231

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Ajit Kumar Bhuyan will not accept the support of Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF.

“I am sure that Ajit Bhuyan will not accept the support of AIUDF. And if he accepts the support of AIUDF, then it will be clear that the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act were backed by Ajmal-led AIUDF,” said Himanta.

On the other hand, speaking on the BJP’s candidate for the Rajya Sabha election, the minister said that the party leaders will announce the name within a few hours.

Continue Reading
You might also like
National

“Time has come to set up judicial services”

World

5 killed in US shooting

Regional

Conrad’s NPP enters Assam Politics

Regional

Cattle smuggling truck recovered in Howly

Regional

Kevin Pietersen shoots documentary on KNP rhinos

National

IAF Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Gujarat, pilot killed

Comments
Loading...