Ajit Dass Kidnapping: Accused Shot In Bid To Escape Police Custody

Prime accused Raj Babu Singh in connection to the kidnapping case of Guwahati businessman Ajit Dass was shot at while escaping from Assam police’s custody.

The accused has sustained a single bullet injury on his leg and has been admitted to Morigaon Civil Hospital, Special DGP GP Singh said on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred when a team of police officials along with Raj Babu in custody was commuting to Gheguwa hill in Morigaon district for a follow-up investigation in connection to the kidnapping case.

While trying to flee, the police had to use “reasonable force to prevent him from escaping,’ the Special DGP tweeted.

He also informed that besides Raj Babu Singh, two others have also been arrested – Sanju Bordoloi and Satya Bordoloi.

Reference kidnapping of one Ajit Dass from guwahati- Accused Raj Babu Singh tried to escape from custody while police was going up to Gheguwa hill in Morigaon district for follow up investigation. — GP Singh (@gpsinghassam) June 29, 2021

Notably, business man Ajit Dass, a Railway parking leasee was abducted by five miscreants from his house in the Kalibari area near Guwahati Railway Station on June 23.

A missing case was registered at Latasil Police Station and an immediate investigation led to the rescue of Dass on June 28 from Jagi Road.