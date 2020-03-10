Ajit Kumar Bhuyan likely to be Oppn’s Rajyasabha candidate

By Pratidin Bureau
Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) have shortlisted a couple of names as the Assam Opposition’s consensus candidate for one of the three Rajya Sabha seats to be abandoned in April.

Reportedly, a potential consensus individual is veteran journalist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, who can be the candidate of the two parties said, could win the race.

AIUDF president Maulana Badruddin Ajmal said “We need a vocal, articulate individual who has a mainstream standpoint and is against the unconstitutional Citizenship (Amendment) Act and who can feature the basic issues of the State in Parliament. We are cheerful of naming our candidate in two-three days. The two parties were careful about Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his ‘horse-exchanging skills’.”

“We have limited the rundown of likely candidates to be endorsed by Sonia Gandhiji soon,” a senior party leader stated, declining to be cited.

