Ajit Pawar Takes Oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expanded his council of ministers with Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar being sworn in as deputy chief minister and Aaditya Thackeray as a minister on Monday.

The expansion of the council of ministers comes nearly a month after Uddhav Thackeray took oath along with two ministers each from the three alliance partners of Maha Vikas Aghadi- Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress. The leaders of all parties took oath as ministers today.

Other leaders who took oath under the regime of Uddhav Thackeray’s government are former chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan, NCP leader and former assembly speaker Dilip Walse Patil, former leader of opposition in the legislative council Dhananjay Munde and former leader of Opposition in legislative assembly Vijay Wadettiwar.

Nephew of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar had earlier rebelled against his party and took oath as deputy chief minister along with senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.

The oath-taking ceremony on Monday took place at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The ceremony was attended by senior leaders of the ruling alliance along with Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar among others.