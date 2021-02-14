Ajmal Is Enemy Of Assam: Himanta

Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday asserted that AIUDF Badruddin Ajmal is the enemy of the state.

Sarma also accepted he is an extremist when it comes to protecting the Indian and Assamese identity in this land. Furthermore, he said he will continue to discuss about politics of identity as long as Lok Sabha MP Ajmal exist in the political landscape of the state.

The minister while asked on sharing the same politics of polarisation which Ajmal does said while he is trying to protect Assam, Ajmal is trying to do something alien to the culture of Assam.

“I am trying to protect Indian nationalism. There have to be two extremes. So, if there is a north pole, there will be a south pole. If Badruddin Ajmal disappears, then we will also disappear. Then we will talk about development and something else. But as long as Badruddin Ajmal is there, we will talk about development and politics of identity. And if that made me an extremist, I am happy about that,” was quoted stating in a PTI report.

“Probably this is the most dangerous phase of Assam politics. He (Ajmal) is bringing money from fundamentalist organisations. In the name of social service, he is creating a network which is not conducive for Assamese culture,” Sarma added.