Ajmal Plans Legal Action Against LRO Over ‘Doctored’ Video

All India United Democratic Front president Badruddin Ajmal on Thursday said that he will take legal action against the voluntary group Legal Rights Observatory (LRO) who released a “doctored” video in Twitter accusing the Ajmal of allegedly making a provocative statement in a public gathering.

On Wednesday, LRO released a video clip in Twitter where he was seen addressing a rally.

In a presser, Ajmal claimed the video is doctored. In an Assam Tribune report Ajmal was quoted as saying that the video was projected as if “Mughals ruled India for 800 years, the British ruled India for 200 years and that now the Congress-AIUDF will create an Islamic State in Assam. Parts of the speech have been merged to make this and project that if Congress-AIUDF alliance comes to power, it will make Assam an Islamic State”. Ajmal is also heard of saying Narendra Modi should not dream of converting India into a Hindu Rashtra.

Ajmal also added that attempts to break the Congress-AIUDF alliance will fail.