AJP Announces List Of 17 Candidates For Third Phase Of Assam Elections

The newly-formed Assam Jatiya Parishad on Thursday announced the third list of 17 candidates for the third phase of the state assembly polls scheduled to be held on April 6.

The party has released its first list of 18 candidates on March 5 and second list of 50 candidates on March 7.

AJP has forged the alliance with another newly floated party Raijor Dal of jailed activist Akhil Gogoi for the upcoming assembly elections in the state intending to oust the BJP-led ruling coalition from power.

The Complete List Of The Candidates And Constituencies Are: