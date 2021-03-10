AJP Batadroba Candidate Arup Saikia’s Nomination Cancelled

Amid the electioneering in Assam, another Assam Jatiya Parishad’s (AJP) candidate’s nomination has been cancelled. The Election Commission of Assam rejected the candidature of Arup Kumar Saikia on Wednesday.

Saikia filed nominations on Tuesday from Batadroba constituency was rejected based on inconsistency in documents.

Earlier today, candidature of Alok Ghosh from Mariani constituency was cancelled as well.

The scrutiny of the candidates’ profiles was held today.

AJP has fielded a total of 68 candidates for all the three phases of the Assembly elections.