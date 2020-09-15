“AJP Can Join Hands With AGP”: Moni Madhab

Assam Gana Parishad organising secretary Moni Madhab Mahanta on Tuesday expressing his best wishes for the newly formed political party of AASU-AJYCP’s Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and said, “If in the future AJP decides to join hands with AGP, the party would consider to collaborate”.

“But I will accept the political party politically,” Mani Madhab Mahanta adding, “Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) will always remain the big brother as ‘old is always gold’”.

The AGP leader also said the Assam Jatiya Parishad cannot make any impact on the current political scenario in the region.

“Lurinjyoti Gogoi’s comments on CAA are unfortunate,” Mahanta added.