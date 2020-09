Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) the newly formed political party of AASU-AJYCP on Monday has constituted its convening committee.

Dr. Krishnagopal Bhattacharya and Basanta Deka have been inducted as the chief conveners of the committee while Jagdish Bhuyan has been appointed as the coordinator.

29 members will be part of this committee, the chief conveners informed.