AJP Convention on Dec 16 & 17 at Sivasagar

The convention of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) will be held on December 16 and 17 at Sivasagar. The core committee of the party will be declared on December 16 while the first state executive meeting will be held on December 17.

The constitution of the party will also be placed in the convention. According to reports, former AASU General Secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi will soon join the party.

Gogoi will join the party before the commencement of the convention, informed Chief Convener of the party Krishna Gopal Bhattacharyya.