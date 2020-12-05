AJP Convention To Be Held Today

A convention will held by Assam Jatiya Parishad(AJP) in Jamunamukh on Saturday afternoon. The meeting will begin at Murzhar field at 1 PM.

The meeting is expected to have a large gathering.

The first meeting was held on October 28 in Jamunamukh’s Nilbagan and a convening committee was formed there.

The main objective is to induct around 5,000 people in the party.

The meeting will be conducted in the presence of invited guests Governor of the state Jagdish Mukhi, and ministers Jiyayur Rahman and Abhijit Kamal.

Notably, since 2006 Jamunamukh constituency in Naogaon has been led by All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Chief Badaruddin Ajmal’s family. The present MLA of Jamunamukh is Abdur Rahim Ajmal, second son of Ajmal.

Reportedly, the MLA has visited his constituency only for five days in the last five years.