AJP Files Complaint Against CM Sarma, Sarbananda Sonowal And Other BJP Leaders

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Sunday has filed a Complaint against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers including Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup (M) Biswajit Pegu for violating COVID-19 protocols during the three-day-long ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’.

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and former Chief Minister of Assam, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister Jogen Mohon, Minister Bimal Borah, State BJP President Bhabesh Kalita, MPs Rameswar Teli, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Topon Kumar Gogoi, Dilip Saikia, Pallab Lochan Das, Queen Oja are among those named in the complaint, stated a local report.

Earlier on Saturday, Sarbananda Sonowal arrived in Guwahati to take part in ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The party has filed the complaint in the Dispur Police Station and Latasil Police Station today claiming that the above-named ministers and party leaders have violated the norms and regulations described in the SoP issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) in view of COVID-19.

“We observed that a “Jana Ashirwad Yatra” has been organized by the Assam State BJP, wherein Government officials have also participated, to welcome Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, wherein more than 200 persons participated in complete violation of the SOP. It is also tantamount to willful violation of IPC 188/269/270/271 which imparts important caution of “likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life,” said AJP in the complaint.

“We noticed that more than 200 people gathered including Ministers, Members of Parliament, and Administrative officers including the Kamrup (M) DC in Bharat Ratna Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport as well as in Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra, Jalukbari, which clearly shows the violation of SOP issued by the government of Assam,” the party added in the complaint.

