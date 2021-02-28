Top StoriesRegional

AJP Gets ‘Ship’ As Party Symbol, Releases Registration Number

By Pratidin Bureau
The newly floated regional party in the state, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Sunday released the party’s registration number and symbol of a ‘Ship’ allotted to the party by the Election Commission of India for the upcoming state legislative assembly elections.

Earlier today at a press meet, AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi along with other party members released the party symbol and the registration number 56/161/2020-2021/PPS-1.

While addressing the press, Gogoi clarified the rumours and allegations that has been surfacing regarding the authenticity of the party since the time of its formation and said, “The Election Commission of India has already declared the Assam National Council as a registered regional political party and has also been allotted party symbol. I believe people of the state can now be assured that we are a registered party”.

According to the ECI notification, Gogoi said the party was registered on February 25, 2021.

Gogoi said that the party heartily welcome the symbol of a ‘Ship’ for its relevance in connection to the river Brahmaputra, economy, trade, commerce, science and scientific temperament.

Meanwhile, Gogoi shunned the exit polls predictions and said that the actual results of the polls will vary.

