AJP Kicks Off Online Membership Drive

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
0

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) started its ‘Online Membership Drive’ from today.

This was informed by the newly formed political party’s members in a press conference today.

Interested ones can file membership applications online at www.axomjatiyaporixod.org.

Related News

Guwahati: CID Raids Kumar Sanjit Krishna’s Residence

At least 15 People Dead in Telangana Flood

NASA Announces Eight-Nation Coalition, India Excluded

SEBA Announces Dates for Online Application of HSLC Exam

It was also informed during the meeting that by October 22, District Coordinator Committee will be formed, and by October 30, Constituency Coordinator Committee will be formed.

Convenor Adip Phukan also informed that AJP will enter into an understanding with every regional political party of Assam.

You might also like
Top Stories

Kerala: Air India flight death toll at 18

World

Blacklist JeM Chief: US, UK, France urges UNSC

Uncategorized

Book Shops in Kamrup (M) Shuts Down Again

National

Goa’s new CM Faces Floor Test

National

Pakore Wala surrenders Rs 60 lakh to Income Tax officials

National

Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee Takes Out Anti-NRC Rally

Comments
Loading...