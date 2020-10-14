AJP Kicks Off Online Membership Drive

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) started its ‘Online Membership Drive’ from today.

This was informed by the newly formed political party’s members in a press conference today.

Interested ones can file membership applications online at www.axomjatiyaporixod.org.

It was also informed during the meeting that by October 22, District Coordinator Committee will be formed, and by October 30, Constituency Coordinator Committee will be formed.

Convenor Adip Phukan also informed that AJP will enter into an understanding with every regional political party of Assam.