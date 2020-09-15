Top StoriesRegional

“AJP Lacks Originality, Copy-Paste Party” – Pijush Hazarika

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
146

“Assam Jatiya Parishad won’t be able to have an impact on Assam politics”, remarked Minister of State (Independent) for Health Pijush Hazarika today.

In another jibe at the new party, Hazarika said that it was just an effort to become MLAs and Ministers.

He also said that the political party formed by AASU and AJYCP won’t be able to play with the sentiments of Assam for long, besides adding that the people of Assam will not trust the party.

The Minister minced no words while saying that the party lacked originality, and that it was a “copy-paste” party.

  

