Amid the electioneering in Assam, the newly floated Assam Jatiya Parishad’s (AJP) Mariani candidature Alok Ghosh has been rejected by the Election Commission of the state on Wednesday.

AJP candidate Alok Ghosh who filed his nominations for the first phase, his candidature was rejected due to inconsistency in documents.

The scrutiny of the candidates’ profiles was held today.

AJP has fielded a total of 68 candidates for all the three phases of the Assembly elections.