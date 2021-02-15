AJP Opens Bank Account, Website, Helpline To Connect Public

Ahead of Assam Legislative Assembly, regional political party Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) opened a toll-free number and a bank account for people of the state to share their problems and also provide suggestions and feedback to the party.

Addressing a press meet, AJP president Lurin Jyoti Gogoi appealed to share their problems, opinions, and suggestions on a toll-free number, 18002702626.”This initiative has been taking to strengthen party connection with the people of Assam” Gogoi said.

“We have opened a party bank account for raising capital, A / c No. 59202020202111, IFSC HDFC 0000399 ” the party president added.

Moreover, the AJP president urged people to become “Jatiya Sevaks’ and register their names on a website opened by the party, today.

Gogoi stated, “We appeal to the people aspiring to serve the state as “Jatiya Sevaks” to register their names on the website, sevak.assamjatiyaparishad.org.”

The main purpose of ‘Jatiya Sevak’ is to lead the nation, Gogoi further stated.