AJP, Raijor Dal Together Can Defeat BJP: Bhasco De Saikia

The newly formed political party in Assam, Raijor Dal said on Sunday it is trying to ensure its alliance with the newly floated political party Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) for the upcoming Assam Assembly election.

Addressing at a press meet on Sunday, Chief Convener of the party Bhasco De Saikia said the party has sent a letter to AJP’s president Lurinjyoti Gogoi regarding their political alliance.

Saikia said “Two regional power have to unite to formulate a strategy to defeat the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)”.

The party Chief Convener also said that they cannot form an alliance with communal party like AIUDF.

It may be stated that the party had decided to go for an alliance with AJP during the three-day convention held at Moran from January 7 to 9.