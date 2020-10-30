AJP Steps Up Membership Drive

A number of community leaders have joined the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Friday during a membership drive at the party office in Guwahati.

A total of 17 leaders of five community organizations have joined AJP today including General Secretary of Mech Kachari Jatiya Parishad (MKJPA) Sumir Mech.

Other inductees include members from Gariya Mariya Desi Jatiya Parishad, Ekya Sena Assam, Nibnuwa Yuva Sangha and Paribesh Suraksha Samiti.

The ceremony was attended by AJP chief conveners Basanta Deka, Jagdish Bhuyan and Adip Phukan.