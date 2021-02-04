AJP Working Against the Interest of Assamese: Pijush

Criticizing Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi, State Minister of Health and Family Welfare Pijush Hazarika said that the former has acted against the interests of the Assamese by organizing public rallies in the last 15-20 days in the areas who don’t even think themselves as Assamese.

Visiting Dhekiajuli to take stock of the preparation ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on February 7, Hazarika said that the AJP has been working against the indigenous people of the state. “The AJP who formed their party two months before organized their meetings only in the minority areas. The party only worked for the Bangladeshi people and worked against the vested interest of the Assamese people,” said Hazarika.

Taking a jibe at Congress, the minister said that the party has not done anything for the people of the state. “I was also a leader of the party but after joining BJP I learned many things and I am very happy that I have done something for the Assamese people. Congress always wants to keep the people in danger,” the minister added.

It may be mentioned that preparation is in full swing at Bhotpara in Dhekiajuli ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two medical colleges during his visit to the state.