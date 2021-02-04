AJP Working Against the Interest of Assamese: Pijush

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Pijush Hazarika
91

Criticizing Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi, State Minister of Health and Family Welfare Pijush Hazarika said that the former has acted against the interests of the Assamese by organizing public rallies in the last 15-20 days in the areas who don’t even think themselves as Assamese.

Visiting Dhekiajuli to take stock of the preparation ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on February 7, Hazarika said that the AJP has been working against the indigenous people of the state. “The AJP who formed their party two months before organized their meetings only in the minority areas. The party only worked for the Bangladeshi people and worked against the vested interest of the Assamese people,” said Hazarika.

Taking a jibe at Congress, the minister said that the party has not done anything for the people of the state. “I was also a leader of the party but after joining BJP I learned many things and I am very happy that I have done something for the Assamese people. Congress always wants to keep the people in danger,” the minister added.

Related News

Assam: By-polls To One RS Seat to be held on March 1

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.8 Jolts Sikkim

15 Opposition MPs Stopped from Meeting Farmers at Ghazipur

No New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Arunachal

It may be mentioned that preparation is in full swing at Bhotpara in Dhekiajuli ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two medical colleges during his visit to the state.

You might also like
National

17th Lok Sabha: 1st oath to be taken by Modi

Top Stories

Minority Scholarship Scam: 6 Remanded To Judicial Custody

Top Stories

Former MP Biswajit Daimary’s Son Goes Missing

Regional

Guwahati Faces Major Flood Threat

Top Stories

Madurai: Youth Beheaded In Front Of Church

Top Stories

Clashes Erupt Between AJYCP, Cops Amid Anti-CAA Protests

Comments
Loading...