AJP’s Ziaur Rahman Accused Of Fraud By The Family Of Martyred Sam Stafford

AssamGuwahati NewsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
AJP Ziaur Rahman
Image Taken From Twitter

They said, “The assistance that the AJP had promised for the treatment is all a lie. The promise to send monthly monetary assistance to the family was also a lie”.

The family members of Sam Stafford, who died in police firings during the anti-Citizenship(Amendment) Act (CAA) protests in Assam, on Wednesday, accused the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) spokesperson Ziaur Rahman of fraud.

Addressing a press conference, the family members accused Ziaur Rahman of mentally harassing the family. They said that there was a fraud in the name of providing medical assistance to the mother of Sam Stafford.

Related News

Assam: 2 Bike-Borne Miscreants Open Fire In Nagaon

Assam: 2 Critically Injured In Road Accident In Pathsala

Andhra Pradesh: 9 Including 5 Women Killed As Bus Falls Into…

Aryan Khan Gets Relief From Friday Visits To NCB Office

They said, “The assistance that the AJP had promised for the treatment is all a lie. The promise to send monthly monetary assistance to the family was also a lie”.

Speaking to the media, the family members also called it all a political stunt, alleging that the AJP used the family for political gains.

Meanwhile, the AJP had reportedly also promised legal assistance to get justice for the deceased Sam, but that also did not come to happen, the family alleged.

The family members also put the question for AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi as to why was there no action taken by the party against Ziaur Rahman.

They also called for a public apology from Ziaur Rahman for insulting the memories of martyred Sam Stafford. They said that Rahman was allowed a 48 hour period to formally apologise or the family would take legal action against him.

They further clarified that some amount was received from the AJP towards the treatment of Sam’s mother but the amount that Rahman said was paid to them was completely false.

ALSO READ: Assam: 2 Critically Injured In Road Accident In Pathsala

You might also like
Assam

COVID-19: Assam’s death toll mounts to 76

Assam

Woman Held For Throwing Acid On Estranged Boyfriend

Assam

Two Adivasi Youths Injured in Firing at Kimin

National

J&K: 3 Militants, Cop Killed in Encounter

National

Arvind Kejriwal 3.0 Starts With Oath At Ramlila Maidan: 10 Points

Top Stories

Agricultural Extension Officers To Be Transferred Every 3 Years: Assam CM