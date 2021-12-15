AJP’s Ziaur Rahman Accused Of Fraud By The Family Of Martyred Sam Stafford

They said, “The assistance that the AJP had promised for the treatment is all a lie. The promise to send monthly monetary assistance to the family was also a lie”.

The family members of Sam Stafford, who died in police firings during the anti-Citizenship(Amendment) Act (CAA) protests in Assam, on Wednesday, accused the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) spokesperson Ziaur Rahman of fraud.

Addressing a press conference, the family members accused Ziaur Rahman of mentally harassing the family. They said that there was a fraud in the name of providing medical assistance to the mother of Sam Stafford.

They said, “The assistance that the AJP had promised for the treatment is all a lie. The promise to send monthly monetary assistance to the family was also a lie”.

Speaking to the media, the family members also called it all a political stunt, alleging that the AJP used the family for political gains.

Meanwhile, the AJP had reportedly also promised legal assistance to get justice for the deceased Sam, but that also did not come to happen, the family alleged.

The family members also put the question for AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi as to why was there no action taken by the party against Ziaur Rahman.

They also called for a public apology from Ziaur Rahman for insulting the memories of martyred Sam Stafford. They said that Rahman was allowed a 48 hour period to formally apologise or the family would take legal action against him.

They further clarified that some amount was received from the AJP towards the treatment of Sam’s mother but the amount that Rahman said was paid to them was completely false.

