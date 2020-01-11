AJYCP Activists Arrested While Marching Towards Janata Bhawan

Activists of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) marching to gherao the Janata Bhawan on Saturday in protest against the new citizenship law were arrested as a preventive measure, officials said.



Shouting slogans, the AJYCP activists from Tinsukia in Upper Assam marching towards the state secretariat were stopped at Khanapara area, the officials said.



The AJYCP demonstrators were arrested and taken in buses to the temporary jail in 4 Assam Police battalion headquarters at Kahilipara before they were released later, officials added.



As the Centre on Friday night in a gazette notification announced that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will come into force from January 10, students of the premier Cotton University came out at 11.30 pm to protest against it and burnt effigies of Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and Assam Chief Minister shouting slogans against them and that people of Assam will not accept CAA.



The Assam College Teachers Association staged a demonstration in Guwahati against the CAA despite a state government order warning the government servants against expressing any opinion or statement criticizing the government violating service rules.



“We are not interfering with political issues. But we have a constitutional right to freedom of speech as citizens of India to express opposition to CAA”, said a member of the ACTA adding, that they had not in any way adversely affected the normal functioning of colleges or examinations.



However, the All Assam Students Union (AASU) and AJYCP continued with their anti-CAA democratic protest meetings at Sadia, Guwahati, Nagaon, Jorhat and many other places across the state on Saturday.



AASU president Dipanka Nath reacting to the Centre notified the CAA, said the people of the state have to remain united against the government move and continue with their ongoing protest till it was repealed.



AASU general secretary Luringjyoti Gogoi said its legal fight along with other organizations in the state will continue.





