AJYCP announces series of protests against CAA

The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Thursday announced a fresh series of agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The student body has determined to oppose the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will arrive to inaugurate the ‘Khelo India Games’.

Addressing a press conference, Palash Changmai, general secretary of the AJYCP condemned the lathi charge on Nalbari AASU activists who have been staging a democratic and peaceful protest against the CAA.

The AJYCP leadership also extended its support to the series of protests organised by AASU.

On January 4, the AJYCP will stage a state-wide torch rally against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

On January 8, the AJYCP will stage a protest by collaborating with the people from different walks of life in the state.

On January 10, the student body has resolved to oppose the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will arrive to inaugurate the ‘Khelo India Games’.

On January 11, AJYCP will observe a black day across Assam.

On January 12, the AJYCP has called for state-wide tributes to the 5 martyrs of the ‘CAA’ movement, who died during firing by police.

On January 13, the student body will observe a sit-in demonstration programme in Dispur last gate.