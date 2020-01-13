AJYCP Demands Implementation of ILP in Assam

The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chattra Parishad (AJYCP) on Monday demanded the Government to immediately roll back the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and implement Inner Line Permit (ILP) in order to safeguard the interests of the indigenous people of the state.

Observing a sit-in demonstration programme at Dispur Last Gate today, AJYCP leader Palash Changmai said that they want Assam Assembly to resolve to demand that the CAA be withdrawn. He also said that the Assam Assembly should also pass a resolution to adopt an ILP in the state, unlike the other states.

The AJYCP protest has been called on the same day as a one-day special session of the state legislative assembly has taken place today and has also discussed the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Actor Barasha Rani Bisoya who has been actively participating in the anti-CAA protests from the very beginning has also participated in the sit-in demonstration programme and said that although CAA has come into effect, it will not be accepted in Assam. “If the Union home minister won’t step back one-inch on CAA, then the people of Assam will also not move back one-inch against it. If the government won’t accept 1971 as the base year then we will also not accept 2014 as the base year,” said Bisoya.

Meanwhile, the state sparked with protests after the contentious bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on December 11. The protests continued in the state by different organizations against the act saying that CAA won’t be accepted in the state at any circumstances.