AJYCP Observes Jan 11 as ‘Black Day’

After the Citizenship (Amendment) Act comes into effect from January 10 (Friday), the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chattra Parishad (AJYCP) has staged protests in different parts of the state by hoisting black flags and also waved black flag to Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa.

The AJYCP members of Jorhat waved the black flag to Tasa protesting against the citizenship act in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Tasa, in return, greeted the protesters by folding his hand and moved away from the place in a hurry.

On the other hand, the students’ body has also hoisted black flags in Nagaon district including the DC office and observed the day as the ‘Black Day’ as the Centre has made the act effective from Friday.

However, police removed the flags from the spots after it was being hosted.

Meanwhile, the Sirajuli unit of the students’ body in Orang has also staged protest against the citizenship act and demanded to scrap the act which has come into effect from yesterday.