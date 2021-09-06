AJYCP Stages Statewide Protest Against Big Dam

The Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has staged a statewide protest against Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric project.

The Kamrup (M) unit of AJYCP also staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. The organization said that they won’t let construction of the big dam at any cost.

It further alleged that the construction of the project has been started by the government without the advice of any specialist or any organizations.

The AJYCP demanded to close the project immediately and said that they will continue their protest till the government stopped its construction.

ALSO READ: Javed Akhtar Wrong To Compare RSS With Taliban: Shiv Sena