Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has staged protest in Guwahati on Friday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The organizations took out a bike rally from Guwahati Club to Chandmari-Ganeshguri.

Protests erupted in the state since the citizenship bill has been placed in the Parliament and continued demanding to withdraw the citizenship law.