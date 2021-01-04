AJYCP To Hold Statewide Anti-CAA Protest On Jan 9

By Pratidin Bureau
Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Monday said on anti-CAA protests will be held on January 9 across all districts of the state.

Speaking to the media, the organisation said, a torch rally will be held on January 26 on issues such as the revoke of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 and Inner Line Permit.

If their demands of sanctioning Inner Line Permit for Assam aren’t met, the students’ body would even protest in the national capital.

A re-agitation will be held on January 27, the organisation representatives added.

AJYCP central committee also said in the last two years the organisation has received a donations of rupees 36, 44, 500.

The students’ body also asserted their prime intention remains to unite all regional parties and organisations.

