Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) vice president of Silapathar Regional Committee, Kamal Das was killed in a road accident in Arunachal Pradesh’s Likabali on Sunday.

As per sources, the accident took place on the national highway connecting Silapathar to Arunachal Pradesh’s Likabali. A head-on collision happened between a motorcycle and a tractor. Das died on the spot.

AJYCP condoled Das’s death.