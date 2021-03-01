Top StoriesRegional

AJYCP’s Palash Changmai To Contest Polls On AJP Ticket

By Pratidin Bureau
51

As Assam gears for the upcoming Assembly elections this month, Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) general secretary Palash Changmai is much likely to join Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and contest election from the Sonari constituency.

As per reports, the AJYCP leader will quit the student’s body within this week.

Palash Changmai
Related News

JMCH Doctor Succumbs To COVID

Amitabh Bachchan Undergoes Eye Surgery, Informs ‘Slow…

Sonapur Police Nabs Youth Carrying Weapons

Bhattadev University Launches Six Ph.D Programmes

Meanwhile, the newly floated AJP has been constituted by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and the AJYCP.  Former AASU general secretary Lurin Jyoti Gogoi is the first president of the regional party.

You might also like
Regional

3 persons escape quarantine facility in Golaghat

Regional

20 journalists selected under Assam Pension Scheme for Journalists

Regional

Massive fire breaks out at jute godown in Goalpara

Regional

Parag Das murder Case; Assam still waiting for justice

National

Budget session of Parliament begins today; Congress to oppose CAB

National

Centre Declares Hand Sanitizers, Masks as Essential Commodities

Comments
Loading...