AJYCP’s Palash Changmai To Contest Polls On AJP Ticket

As Assam gears for the upcoming Assembly elections this month, Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) general secretary Palash Changmai is much likely to join Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and contest election from the Sonari constituency.

As per reports, the AJYCP leader will quit the student’s body within this week.

Palash Changmai

Meanwhile, the newly floated AJP has been constituted by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and the AJYCP. Former AASU general secretary Lurin Jyoti Gogoi is the first president of the regional party.