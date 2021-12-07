AJYCP’s Palash Sangmai Calls For Statewide Black-Badge Protests

Mr. Sangmai said, “AJYCP stands with the Naga people. Problems cannot be solved by repressive policies. Neither can it be solved with peace agreement with one or two militant organizations. We want that peace talks to be held with all the organizations”.

The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) general secretary Palash Sangmai on Tuesday strongly criticized the incident in Nagaland where the Army had killed civilians in a botched counter-insurgency operation.

Addressing a press conference in the main office in Chandmari in Assam’s Guwahati, Sangmai talked on the draconian Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and the unfortunate incident in Nagaland’s Mon district on Saturday in which civilians were killed in Army firing.

Speaking on the occasion he echoed the renewed demands to repeal the AFSPA law. He also called for a black-badge protest tomorrow against the law.

Meanwhile, except the National Socialist Council of Nagaland Khapland faction (NSCN-K), all other armed insurgent organizations have called for a ceasefire.

Mr. Sangmai said, “AJYCP stands with the Naga people. Problems cannot be solved by repressive policies. Neither can it be solved with a peace agreement with one or two militant organizations. We want that peace talks to be held with all the organizations”.

“It was 100 percent a mistake on part of the Army and the Naga people had to bear the brunt of it. Tomorrow we will organise a statewide protest from 11 am against the incident”, said Mr. Sangmai while speaking on the unfortunate incident.

He further went on to say, “The Assam government has a lot to learn from the Nagaland state government. The leaders of Assam should be able to call out a mistake when it happens”.

