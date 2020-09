News reader and announcer of Akashvani Guwahati Sri Golap Saikia has died on Saturday due to Covid-19 related complications in Guwahati. He was 48.

He was admitted to a hospital in Guwahati after testing positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment.

Saikia worked as a news reader and announcer in Akashvani Guwahati (All India Radio) for many years. He also worked as an announcer for Akashvani Nagaon Kendra.

Saikia is survived by his wife and children.