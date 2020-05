RTI activist and Swaraj Asom convener, Bhaben Handique appeared before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Sonapur on Saturday for questioning in connection with a case lodged against anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters, including KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi.

The NIA summoned Handique under Section 160 of the CrPC in connection with the NIA case (13/2019) under Sections 120B, 124A, 153A and 153B of the IPC and Section 18/39 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.