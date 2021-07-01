Akhil Gogoi Acquitted From All Cases by NIA Court

Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal Chief Akhil Gogoi has been acquitted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in the Chandmari case on Thursday. With these, Gogoi has been acquitted from all the cases.

Along with Akhil Gogoi, Dhajya Konwar, Manas Konwar and Bitu Sonowal have also been acquitted by the NIA court.

The National Investigation Agency has introduced a supplementary chargesheet on Wednesday in the only pending UAPA and sedition case against Gogoi, days after he was acquitted in Chabua case.

The NIA had taken over two cases – filed in Chandmari and Chabua police station — in December 2019 regarding Gogoi’s alleged involvement in violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Serious charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the sedition law were slapped against him.



“The NIA had filed a supplementary chargesheet last Tuesday along with the existing chargesheet that was filed in December 2019. The new chargesheet is based on a protected witness. There were two other protected witnesses in this case,” Krishna Gogoi, Akhil Gogoi’s lawyer, said today.

It may be mentioned that the NIA court acquitted the Sivasagar MLA in Chabua case on June 22.

