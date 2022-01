Raijor Dal chief and Sivsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi’s health has reportedly deteriorated and has been admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Monday.

Earlier on Saturday, he had tested positive for COVID-19 along with his son and wife.

As per reports, Gogoi’s oxygen level dropped after which he was brought to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, doctors said he will be released soon.

On Sunday, Assam reported logged 2,709 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 19,258. The positivity rate now stands at 8.99 percent.