Akhil Gogoi Brought to GMCH for Treatment

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Akhil Gogoi
0

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi has been brought to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Friday for advanced treatment as he falls sick in jail for few days.

Following his ill health, the KMSS and SMSS staged several protests in different parts of the state demanding for his treatment. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also instructed GMCH doctors to monitor Gogoi’s health and accordingly a team of doctors visited Central Jail to take stock of his health. After examining Gogoi’s health the medical team submitted a report at NIA court seeking advanced treatment for the KMSS leader.

The doctors also mentioned in their report that the leader needs advice of urologists and surgery specialists.

Following the report, the leader has been brought to GMCH today for his treatment.  

Continue Reading
You might also like
Top Stories

Tsangpo barrier dam breached, water bomb hurtling towards India

Regional

Girls from Assam tea estates receive scholarships to study in Asian University for…

Regional

KLO Cadre Apprehended in Kokrajhar

Regional

Agartala Airport To Be Upgraded

Top Stories

No Name In NRC Additional Draft, Girl Kills Self

Regional

Police yet to act against its honey trapping racket!

Comments
Loading...