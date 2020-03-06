Akhil Gogoi Brought to GMCH for Treatment

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi has been brought to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Friday for advanced treatment as he falls sick in jail for few days.

Following his ill health, the KMSS and SMSS staged several protests in different parts of the state demanding for his treatment. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also instructed GMCH doctors to monitor Gogoi’s health and accordingly a team of doctors visited Central Jail to take stock of his health. After examining Gogoi’s health the medical team submitted a report at NIA court seeking advanced treatment for the KMSS leader.

The doctors also mentioned in their report that the leader needs advice of urologists and surgery specialists.

Following the report, the leader has been brought to GMCH today for his treatment.