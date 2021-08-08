Akhil Gogoi Denies Offer By Mamata Banerjee Asking Him To Join TMC

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Akhil Gogoi

Raijor Dal Chief and MLA of Sivasagar constituency Akhil Gogoi on Sunday said that his party is not going to merge with Trinamool Congress.

Earlier on Saturday, Akhil Gogoi met Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata after which reports of Gogoi’s possible induction into the regional party surfaced.

However, Gogoi clarified by saying that though the West Bengal Chief Minister has offered him the post of State President of TMC in Assam by merging Raijor dal with TMC in Assam, he has declined the offer.

Akhil Gogoi said, “Raijor Dal and I myself have formally sat with the TMC Chief three times and political strategist Prashant Kishor was also there. In the meeting, we said that the people of Assam see us as the representative of the regional force in Assam. Assamese people take Raijor Dal as the only alternative. We said we want a united front to fight against BJP but we are not going to merge.”

Gogoi also informed that a process of creating a national alliance with all the regional parties in India has been started to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party from power.

“After the 1975 emergency, the regional parties had entered into an alliance to bring about a political change. Now there is an undeclared emergency in the country. Talks are on to bring all the regional parties together projecting Mamata Banerjee as the Prime Ministerial candidate for 2024,” Akhil added.

Akhil Gogoi also said that talk has been going on with Assam Congress as well. He said the dialogue has been started with the party about an alliance in the state.

He further added, “We are going to meet the Congress President and the working presidents as well today. We have sat with them previously as well and so far we are getting a positive response.”

