Akhil Gogoi & KMSS members Granted Bail

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Guwahati granted bail to KMSS supremo Akhil Gogoi and other members — Dhajya Konwar, Bitu Sonowal and Manas Konwar on Thursday.

Gogoi along with Dhajya Konwar, Bitu Sonowal and Manas Konwar have been granted bail against a case registered in the Pan Bazar Police Station under the Crime Branch (0001/2020).

It may be mentioned that Akhil Gogoi was granted bail by a special court of National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Guwahati on March 17, however Assam Police had appealed for shown arrest at the Sivasagar Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court.

Akhil Gogoi was taken into custody by Sivasagar Police early morning on March 19.

The police took Akhil Gogoi to Sivasagar from Guwahati Central Jail early morning on Thursday at around 5:30 AM. The peasant leader was arrested in connection with a case registered in December last year.