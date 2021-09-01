Akhil Gogoi Meets Rahul Gandhi

By Pratidin Bureau
Akhil Gogoi

Raijor Dal President and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi met with Indian National Congress (INC) President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.

The Sivasagar MLA met the Congress leader over alliance between the two party in Assam.

Gogoi said, “Rahul Gandhi understands the necessity of alliance between the two parties.”

He further said that the alliance was not possible with the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee because of some leaders.

“I am hopeful that alliance with the APCC will be possible this time,” said Akhil Gogoi.

Further, Akhil Gogoi also urged to maintain alliance and ties with Jitendra Singh and Mukul Vanshi.

He further said that the APCC will not obstruct alliance with Raijor Dal if Rahul Gandhi orders for the same.

