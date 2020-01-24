Akhil Gogoi Produced at NIA Court Today

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi has been produced at NIA court on Friday.

Gogoi, while reaching court said that the time for the symbolic protest was over. Now is the time to stage massive protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but the movement in Assam is not that strong. He said that if the people won’t protest unitedly then the Assamese community will be destroyed.

The police arrested Gogoi, who was leading an anti-CAA movement from Jorhat on December 12. He was brought to Guwahati where the police registered a case against him the following day.

Another leader of KMSS, Manash Konwar was arrested after he was called at NIA court. Konwar is the fourth leader who has been arrested.

Earlier, Bitu Sonowal, Dharjya Konwar were also arrested during the anti-CAA movement.