Akhil Gogoi Says APCC Breaking Ties With AIUDF Is A “Good Political Step”

Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Tuesday appreciated the decision of the Assam Congress to break ties with the AIUDF and ousting the Badruddin Ajmal-led party from the Grand Alliance.

Akhil Gogoi said that the decision of the Assam Congress is a “good political step” though a tweet.

Akhil Gogoi tweet read, “Congratulations to @INCAssam for its decision not to be with AIUDF in an alliance. Good political step. We welcome this.”

Congratulations to @INCAssam for its decision not to be with AIUDF in an alliance. Good political step. We welcome this. — Akhil Gogoi (@AkhilGogoiAG) August 31, 2021

Akhil Gogoi added that this decision of the Assam Congress will see success if the party join hands with the regional parties in the state.

“This political step will translate into a real political success if @INCAssam now sincerely takes steps to form an alliance with Assam’s regional parties and left parties,” Akhil Gogoi said.

On Monday the APCC had announced that it has severed ties with the AIUDF and ousted the Ajmal-led party from the Grand Alliance.

APCC said, “AIUDF leadership’s continuous and mysterious praise of the BJP party and the Chief Minister has affected the public perception of the Congress party”.

The Assam Congress further added, “Mahajot alliance partner AIUDF’s behaviour and attitude in relation to BJP party has baffled the members of the Congress party.”