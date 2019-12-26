Akhil Gogoi sent to 14-day judicial custody

Arrested RTI activist and peasants’ leader Akhil Gogoi was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by a court here on Thursday, after he spent 10 days in NIA custody. The NIA wanted Gogoi’s custody for further interrogation however the NIA court had rejected the plea.

The police arrested Gogoi, who was leading an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) movement, from eastern Assam’s Jorhat on December 12. He was brought to Guwahati where the police registered a case against him the following day.

He was handed over to the NIA, which arrested him on December 16 and flew him to Delhi. It brought him back to Guwahati on Wednesday for production in a court on Thursday.

Krishak Shramik Unnayan Parishad, a wing of the KMSS, and seven other organisations have called a 12-hour shutdown from 5 am on December 30, demanding Gogoi’s unconditional release. The shutdown, which was earlier scheduled for Friday, is also for repeal of the CAA.